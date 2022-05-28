UrduPoint.com

Never Took Single Penny Being In Power: Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

The Prime Minister says the money laundering case against him is politically motivated.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the money laundering case of Rs16 billion is politically motivated.

He said he did not take even a single penny while being in the government. He said he refueled his official car from his own pocket.

Shehbaz Sharif said these words during hearing of money laundering case.

Special Judge Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan was hearing the case.

"I did not take my salary when I was the Punjab government chief minister," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that he has legal right to takw salary but I did not take it.

He said he saved public money and this case against him was politically motivated.

"I took such decisions that affected our family businesses," said Shehbaz.

Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion. Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before the court.

After Shehbaz's submissions, the court allowed both father and son to leave.

Meanwhile, the court found contradictions in the report of FIA regarding arrest of Suleman Shehbaz and other suspects. The court directed the FIA to submit frssh challans free of flaws.

Shehbaz and Hamza both were booked in money laundering case of Rs16 billion.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Car Money Federal Investigation Agency Family From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.