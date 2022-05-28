Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says the money laundering case against him is politically motivated.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the money laundering case of Rs16 billion is politically motivated.

He said he did not take even a single penny while being in the government. He said he refueled his official car from his own pocket.

Shehbaz Sharif said these words during hearing of money laundering case.

Special Judge Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan was hearing the case.

"I did not take my salary when I was the Punjab government chief minister," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that he has legal right to takw salary but I did not take it.

He said he saved public money and this case against him was politically motivated.

"I took such decisions that affected our family businesses," said Shehbaz.

Tight security arrangements were made on the occasion. Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before the court.

After Shehbaz's submissions, the court allowed both father and son to leave.

Meanwhile, the court found contradictions in the report of FIA regarding arrest of Suleman Shehbaz and other suspects. The court directed the FIA to submit frssh challans free of flaws.

Shehbaz and Hamza both were booked in money laundering case of Rs16 billion.