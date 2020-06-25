ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday clarified that he never uttered anything about resignation of Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and the media outlets reporting fake news must either prove or withdraw the report.

In a statement, the foreign minister said there were no differences within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and would never be so in future too.

"Those who have attributed a statement to me would have to prove. I never spoke such words. Prove if I ever said so else withdraw it and confess the gaffe.

My point of view is very clear. I never talk equivocal," the foreign minister remarked.

He said the government was very clear minded, stable and free from any frustration.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the National Assembly earlier in the day had left everyone speechless as the whole of the House was dumbfounded.

However, he said criticizing the prime minister for a single world picked from his address was wrong as the nation had overall given a positive feedback on his address who had spoke his heart.