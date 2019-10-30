'New 500-bed teaching hospital to be constructed in Sialkot' :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that a 500-bed teaching hospital would be constructed in Sialkot.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department here.

Secretary Health Momin Agha, Special Secretary Nasir Chatha, CEO IDAP Mujahid Sherdil, Additional Secretary Asif Tufail and others were also present.

The meeting also reviewed progress on up-gradation and other matters relating to DHQ Hospital Sialkot. Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq apprised the meeting about the medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

Dr Yasmin Rashid giving details about the new teaching hospital to be constructed in addition to up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Sialkot, said that the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the masses was the important agenda of the government.

She added that the best available treatment facilities would be provided in the new state-of-the-art teaching hospital.

Mother-&-child treatment facilities would be arranged and parking tower will also be constructed in the teaching hospital which would consist of 500 beds, the minister concluded.

