New AC Assumes Charge In City Taluka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 08:27 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly posted Assistant Commissioner of City taluka, BS-17 Ex-PCS Shahzado Umair Jarwar, assumed the charge of his office here on Monday.
Jarwar replaced the BS-17 PAS officer Ahmed Murtaza who has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.