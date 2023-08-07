New AC assumes charge in City taluka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly posted Assistant Commissioner of City taluka, BS-17 Ex-PCS Shahzado Umair Jarwar, assumed the charge of his office here on Monday.

Jarwar replaced the BS-17 PAS officer Ahmed Murtaza who has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.