New Academic Session At ICT Colleges Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The ICT colleges officially kicked off the academic year 2022-23 through arranging orientation sessions for the students.

The administration of various colleges welcomed the enthusiastic students with great fervour and introduced them to their respective time tables, courses and teaching faculty.

Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 organized an orientation session for students of new batches of 1st year i.e. Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Humanities, General Science and Commerce. College Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal expressed warm welcome to all freshmen.

His speech helped all freshers feel at ease and know that they are in the best learning environment. Students were briefed about academics and teaching pedagogy at the college.

Orientation for newcomers was conducted at Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 to brief them about the time table, teaching scheme, courses and events to be conducted in the session 2022-23.

Ms. Fazilat Hussain, an Assistant Professor of the college while addressing the audience, expressed her gratitude to the new students and parents for attending the orientation ceremony. She gave a presentation about rules and regulations of the college.

The first day at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 was absolutely a power-packed day.

Everybody observed so much new energy, enthusiasm, laughter, and vibrancy on the day.

The incharges of different college committees (Class Teachers committee, Time table committee, Transport committee, Discipline committee, Examination committee) briefed the students regarding different facets of college life to make their journey smooth and fruitful.

Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh,Principal of the college warmly greeted the students.

She also expressed her desire for the newly admitted students to strive with all their energies to uphold the illustrious reputation of the college.

Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls F-7/4 (Margala) commenced the new batch of 1st year with an orientation session. The hallmark of the session was the enthusiastic presence of new students along with their parents.

Newcomers in the Islamabad Model College for Girls Humak town started their new journey with an exciting orientation program conducted by college administration.

Principal of the college, Dr. Humera Jabeen welcomed the freshers and motivated them to work hard and play their roles for the progress of their dear homeland.

She advised the students to stay focused on their studies and remain disciplined so that the true picture of the college can be portrayed.

