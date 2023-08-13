New Academic Session starts amid severe shortage of teachers in ICT Colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :As the new academic session (2023-24) kicks off, ICT Colleges are grappling with an alarming shortage of teaching faculty across various subjects, including English, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, History, Political Science, and Education.

According to the details, the dearth of regular teachers has raised concerns about the quality of education being imparted and the burden placed on existing staff.

At Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, out of a total of 103 teaching positions, a staggering 43 remains vacant, leaving classrooms without qualified teachers.

Similarly, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 has been hit hard, with only a solitary history teacher shouldering the responsibility of teaching multiple sections of 1st year, 2nd year, and B.S. classes.

To exacerbate the issue, no teacher is available for subjects like Civics and Political Science, leading the vice principal to take on additional teaching duties, further straining his administrative responsibilities.

The English department, a cornerstone of well-rounded education, is also grappling with its own crisis due to an acute shortage of faculty. At Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3, a daunting gap exists between the sanctioned 32 teaching posts and the mere 17 regular teachers available to manage the entire college.

Meanwhile, IMCG I-14/3 struggles with a deficit of 40 teaching positions, with only 5 regular teachers borrowed from other colleges currently in place. This staffing crisis is compromising the institutions' ability to provide comprehensive and high-quality education to their students.

The situation is no different at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4, where additional teachers are urgently required for subjects like Commerce, Economics, English, and Pakistan Studies.

The Planning Commission sanctioned 91 new teaching and non-teaching posts for IMCG Humak three years ago, but unfortunately, the matter has stagnated in bureaucratic red tape, hindering the college's growth and potential.

The gravity of this issue is further exemplified by the conditions at IMCB F-10/4, IMCG F-7/4, IMCG G-10/4, and IMCG Bhara Kahu, all of which are grappling with a shortage of faculty in key subjects such as English, Sociology, Mathematics, History, Physics, and Chemistry. Even the prominent IMCG F-7/2, the largest girls' college in the city, is struggling with faculty shortages across various disciplines.

An Associate Professor, while talking to APP speaking anonymously expressed frustration with the administration of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), stating, "Unfortunately, the FDE's administration has not taken concrete steps to address the vacant teaching positions, displaying an indifferent attitude towards the concerns of educational institutions.

The shortage of teaching faculty across ICT Colleges is jeopardizing the quality of education and the future prospects of a large number of students. Urgent action is needed to fill the vacancies of teachers and provide students with the education they deserve.

The time has come for the relevant authorities to prioritize this issue and invest in the future of education in the capital city. He urged for a change in the officials handling college affairs, emphasizing the need for proactive and energetic officers to tackle these challenges head-on.