New academic year begins at SABS University with students' orientation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The new academic year at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro started from Monday with an orientation and welcome ceremony held in honour of the new batch 2022-23.

While presiding over the ceremony, Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar, welcomed the new batch and said the higher educational institutes provide a platform to youngsters for exploring their hidden talent. SABS was a unique type of institute where students are given the opportunities to prove themselves in academia and extracurricular activities, he stressed.

In a short span of time, he said that SABS University has established international linkages with art community around the globe and it has proved fruitful for students who are able to communicate and learn from master artists of the world.

He said a campus is an educational place where students learn code of life and any type of smoking and drug is strictly prohibited that may harm the health of youth.

He encouraged the students to write articles, features, reports, poetry and other creative writing pieces to explore the multiple dimensions of their personality and get those published in official newsletters and other publications of the university.

He termed the students who enrolled in SABS University lucky and deserving that they preferred the field of their choice which will help them to create and design new thoughts and ideas. Dr Shar said creativity is revelation and revelation comes from nature and is God-gifted.

The Chairpersons of different departments including Prof. Shazia Abro, Prof. Rajkumar, Prof. Muhammad Saleem Jhatial, faculty members Prof. Fazal Ellahi Khan, Prof. Shahid Qayoom Memon, Prof. Zubair Ahmed Bhutto, Admission Incharge Zulqarnain Bhutto, Public Relations Officer Latif Gaad, and others addressed the ceremony.

The students were taken to their respective departments where they were given a briefing regarding staff, studios, subjects, classrooms and different sections.

