UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Accountability Courts To Take Up Pending Cases: Farogh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

New accountability courts to take up pending cases: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that more new accountability courts were being established to take the pending corruption and money laundering cases into logical conclusion.

New ordinance would be introduced to appoint the judges while the officials had already been appointed in these courts, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had done a remarkable job while introducing institutional reforms particularly in Law Ministry.

"No previous government had made reforms in the national institutions," he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Job Money Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

6 minutes ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

51 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

55 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

56 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.