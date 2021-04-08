New accountability courts to take up pending cases: Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that more new accountability courts were being established to take the pending corruption and money laundering cases into logical conclusion.

New ordinance would be introduced to appoint the judges while the officials had already been appointed in these courts, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had done a remarkable job while introducing institutional reforms particularly in Law Ministry.

"No previous government had made reforms in the national institutions," he added.