New ACs Installed In LGH

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, around 56 new air conditioners (ACs) were immediately installed in Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Provincial Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Monday visited the hospital and inspected the new air conditioners.

He said that the chief minister had taken strict notice of the dysfunctional of air conditioners in the hospital and given instructions to immediately replace it with new ACs. He said that new facility would ease in achieving smooth treatment process.

The minister congratulated the Principal Amir-ud-Din Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al-Farid on installation of new ACs.

