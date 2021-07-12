New ADC Gul Bano assumes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly posted Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Peshawar Gul Bano assumed charge of her office on Monday.

Gul Bano is BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) from PAS 214 Batch.

She had already served as Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Mardan, Khanpur and AC (under-training) Peshawar, besides working in Foreign Aid Section of Planning & Development (P&D) and important posts related to agriculture and CPEC.

Talking on the occasion, ADC Gul Bano said that under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, she will utilize all available resources for the progress and development of Peshawar and relief to the people.