MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Collector Moeed Kanju took over the charge of his new assignment as additional collector (Adjudication) at Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) in Multan on Thursday.

He replaced Talib Hussain after he was transferred to Islamabad as an additional collector (Internal Audit).