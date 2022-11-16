New administrative units to benefit masses: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Wednesday that the new administrative units/districts and tehsils would provide real relief by solving public problems at their doorstep

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said on Wednesday that the new administrative units/districts and tehsils would provide real relief by solving public problems at their doorstep.

He expressed these views in a meeting with MPAs Malik Umar Farooq and Mian Waris Aziz here at his office.

The meeting discussed the political situation and the MPAs apprised the Chief Minister about the development projects in their Constituencies and Baba Guru Nanak international Kabaddi tournament in Dijkot.

The CM assured to review giving the status of a tehsil to Dijkot on the request of Malik Umar Farooq and said that new districts and tehsils have been created for the convenience of the people.

Similarly, the 100-bed wards would be added to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology along with the acquisition of cardiologists from abroad, he said.

He announced to inaugurate Samanabad Hospital besides reviewing the provision of land for the press club during his next visit to Faisalabad.

Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.