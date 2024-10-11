New Admission-policy In Medical Colleges Of Punjab Comes Into Effect
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Notification of admission policy for medical and dental colleges of Punjab has become effective on Friday.
After the approval of the Provincial Cabinet of Punjab, the Specialist Healthcare Department has issued a notification with which this policy has come into effect.
Notification reads that three MBBS seats have been allotted in Punjab for the students of Islamabad.
A major setback for the students of Islamabad regarding the pursuit of medical education in Punjab is that now the candidates who have two domiciles including of Islamabad will not be able to apply for admission on open merit seats.
Admissions to 100 seats of Narowal Medical College will also be taken place this year.
Applications for admission to government medical colleges will be taken from October 21 to November 4, while applications will be taken from November 5 to 19 in private medical colleges.
Online applications for admission to government dental colleges will be accepted from 20th November to 4th December.
Applications for Private Dental Colleges will be received from 5th to 19th December.
MBBS classes will start from February 1, 2025, BDS classes will start from March 1, 2025.
Admissions to medical and dental colleges will be done by the University of Health Sciences.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No room for negligence in anti-dengue activities: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
PM contacts Governor, CM Balochistan, condemns terrorist attack in Duki2 minutes ago
-
Mud-roof collapse leaves five injured2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media11 minutes ago
-
DC conducts surveillance to combat mosquito breeding12 minutes ago
-
Ibni Amin of DGIPR promoted to BS-19 on regular basis12 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Government Takes Action Against Stray Dogs12 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist arrested for stalking woman12 minutes ago
-
MNA calls for SCO common currency to boost regional cooperation12 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University Larkana announces 6th convocation12 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari's fake video case: FIA directed to continue investigation22 minutes ago
-
Section 144 in four cities during PPSC exam22 minutes ago