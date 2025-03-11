Open Menu

New Advisor In-charge At Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Assumes Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM

New advisor in-charge at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office assumes office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Mian Muhammad Shafi has officially taken charge as the Advisor In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office Sargodha on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, officers and staff warmly welcomed him.

Addressing the staff, Mian Muhammad Shafi expressed his commitment to ensuring swift and free delivery of justice to the public under the Federal Ombudsman’s slogan, "Justice at Your Doorstep."

The new Advisor In-Charge emphasized that providing timely justice without any financial burden on citizens remains the top priority of the Ombudsman’s office.

