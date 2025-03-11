New Advisor In-charge At Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Assumes Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Mian Muhammad Shafi has officially taken charge as the Advisor In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office Sargodha on Tuesday.
Upon his arrival, officers and staff warmly welcomed him.
Addressing the staff, Mian Muhammad Shafi expressed his commitment to ensuring swift and free delivery of justice to the public under the Federal Ombudsman’s slogan, "Justice at Your Doorstep."
The new Advisor In-Charge emphasized that providing timely justice without any financial burden on citizens remains the top priority of the Ombudsman’s office.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Organic delights: KP's Iftar parties move towards healthier feasts6 minutes ago
-
New advisor in-charge at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office assumes office6 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy invites applications for permanent commission term 2025-B6 minutes ago
-
Namak Mandi's delectable cuisines draw foodies for Iftar parties in droves16 minutes ago
-
Tourism development a top priority in KP: Zahid Chanzeb16 minutes ago
-
India no longer occupy Kashmir: Barrister Sultan16 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra suspends investigator over poor probe16 minutes ago
-
SSP operations directs QRF officers to ensure professionalism, public courtesy16 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker calls on DPM Ishaq Dar26 minutes ago
-
DPM directs Ambassador-designate to strengthen Pak-Netherlands economic ties; facilitate Pakistanis26 minutes ago