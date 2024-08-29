New Advisory For Hajj 2025: Sick Pilgrims Will Not Be Allowed Travel
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 02:53 PM
Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah intimates Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and makes it clear that only health and robust pilgrims will be allowed to travel to perform Hajj
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) Saudi Arabia has issued a new advisory for the Hajj pilgrims and barred the sick individuals from performing Hajj.
The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued the new health advisory.
According to the media reports, the Saudi authorities also informed Pakistan about the new advisory about the sick pilgrims.
The advisory made it clear that only those who are good in health will be allowed to perform Hajj. The new advisory is about upcoming 2025 Hajj while Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has duly been intimated.
The advisory indicated that the individuals with significant medical conditions would be prohibited from undertaking the pilgrimage.
A representative from Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that, due to the extreme weather conditions expected, only healthy and physically fit pilgrims would be permitted to travel for Hajj.
The pilgrims suffering from severe health issues, including kidney, heart, lung, and liver diseases, as well as cancer, will not be eligible to perform Hajj.
The spokesperson further stated that all pilgrims must be vaccinated against diseases such as meningitis, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and polio before undertaking the journey.
Besides it, the advisory specified that individuals with dementia and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and whooping cough are also barred from the pilgrimage.
The children under 12 years of age and pregnant women would not be allowed to undertake Hajj.
