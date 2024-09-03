Open Menu

New Agriculture Policy To Ensure Food Security: Sajjad Barakwal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Joint Coordination Committee of the Agriculture Department met under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister of Agriculture Sajjad Barkhwal to implement the new agricultural policy, aiming to ensure food security in the region after it's approval by the provincial government.

The minister announced that out of 49 agricultural projects for 2024-25, 21 schemes will be allocated to settled districts and 8 to merged districts. The projects focus on utilizing available resources to make barren lands cultivable and selecting suitable land for increased saffron cultivation and production.

He emphasized the need to select suitable land for cultivation and increase saffron yield, highlighting the importance of this crop for the region's economy.

The new agricultural policy aims to boost agricultural productivity and ensure food security in the region.

