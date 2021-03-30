UrduPoint.com
New Air Chief Pays Maiden Visit To Naval Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Tuesday paid his maiden visit at Naval Headquarters after assumption of Command and met Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Chief of the Air Staff was received by the Naval Chief, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the Air Chief.

The visiting dignitary laid wreath at Shuhada Monument and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, the Air Chief called on Chief of the Naval Staff at his office.

During the meeting, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated Chief of the Air Staff on assuming Command of Pakistan Air Force. The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force would continue the endeavours to enhance synergy and seamless integration in all important operational and other inter-services undertakings.

The Naval Chief expressed his well wishes that Pakistan Air Force would further progress and attain greater heights under the able Command of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Air Chief Marshal also assured PAF's full support and pledged to work together in making the defence of the country impregnable.

