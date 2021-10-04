UrduPoint.com

New Air Security Unit To Be Launched In Capital This Week: Sheikh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:56 PM

New air security unit to be launched in capital this week: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that a new air security unit would be launched this week with having 12 drones to provide a faultless security system to the citizens of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that a new air security unit would be launched this week with having 12 drones to provide a faultless security system to the citizens of the Federal capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said that in order to ensure foolproof security and controlling crime rate, 1,000 additional personnel were being inducted in Islamabad Police besides purchasing two locators.

The minister said that the government had decided to start a crackdown against those involved in issuing Corona fake vaccination certificates or other illegal documents as there was a zero-tolerance policy against these elements.

He said with the renovation of the existing Food Park a new food park was being launched in Melody Market while another food street was also being started in Art and Craft Village Shakarparian.

He said that the ministry had fixed a fee of Rs 10,000 for a one-day emergency passport service which would be issued within a day for those who were in need while the ordinary fee would be Rs 5000 to Rs 8000.

He added now citizens could get passports on an immediate basis within 24 hours.

The minister said that there were several complaints about fake national identity cards on which while taking action 136 officials involved in this matter had been suspended while 90 inquiries and around 300 charge sheets were being issued.

Sheikh Rashid said that a new amnesty scheme had been sent to the cabinet for approval for those having more than one passport or CNIC.

He said that the online visa system for Afghanistan replacing on-arrival visas would be started within three weeks while there was also planning to waive off eight Dollar fees to facilitate the people.

He added since August 15 to date around 20,000 people had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan while 6,000 people went to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

The minister said around 10,000 people were foreigners who reached their countries from Afghanistan.

He said that the government had started International Border Management System (IBMS) with 16 terminals at the Chaman border which was for the first time in the history of Pakistan while further five terminals would be added.

He said that NADRA mobile vans had been placed at Torkham and Chaman areas to facilitate at checking points.

The minister said that the government had been working on a policy to extend CNIC facilities for far-flung areas of Skardu.

He said that a new College for Satellite Town Rawalpindi had been approved while the Prime Minister had issued directions on Naula Lai's construction work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Dollar Mobile Lai Rashid Chaman Rawalpindi Skardu August Visa Border Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims two more lives, 177 test positi ..

Coronavirus claims two more lives, 177 test positive in Hyderabad

43 seconds ago
 Hegerberg set for return after 21 months out injur ..

Hegerberg set for return after 21 months out injured

45 seconds ago
 Taliban Claim Eliminating IS Terrorist Cell in Kab ..

Taliban Claim Eliminating IS Terrorist Cell in Kabul

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Consider Results of National Prob ..

EU Commission to Consider Results of National Probe Into People Included in Pand ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Nothing Special in Pandora Papers

Kremlin Sees Nothing Special in Pandora Papers

2 minutes ago
 8,200 beggars held during ongoing year

8,200 beggars held during ongoing year

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.