New Airport For Allama Iqbal Industrial City On Cards To Meet Cargo Needs: Mian Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Tuesday underscoring the need of another airport in Faisalabad region to cater the needs of business community said the government would soon lay the foundation of a world class airport adjacent to Allama Iqbal International City for providing travelling and cargo facilities to local and foreign industrialists to save their time

He expressed these views while visiting camp office of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) ," says a press release issued here.

Mian Farrukh Habib said the government would take all necessary measures to grant FIEDMC more autonomy so that interference of other departments would be curtailed at minimum level.

He said establishment of Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad would not only play a vital role in bringing prosperity in Pakistan but would also provide 500,000 to 600,000 employment opportunities besides opening the doors to young and new entrepreneurs that would also help achieve the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised him of suggestions of setting up of special desks of Federal Revenue board and Board of Investment in Allama Iqbal Industrial City, establishment of special office for issuing of visas for industrialists and starting shuttle service from Railway Station to this industrial city.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib assured FIEDMC Chairman of all required cooperation from Punjab and Federal governments and maximum facilities would be provided to them in this regard.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq also briefed Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways about developments taken place in FIEDMC and said tremendous response from industrialists even before inauguration of mega project of Allama Iqbal Industrial City which was a big success.

He said industrialists would be provided relief in tax besides multiple nature incentives which were very important for the business community for enhancing their business.

He said he was taking all steps to industrialize the province of Punjab and create maximum job through industrialization in accordance of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He underscored that the government was taking bold steps to ensure business and investment-friendly environment in Pakistan.

"Our industrialists and businessmen should focus on export-oriented products, as an increase in the volume exports is pivotal for economic stability," he maintained.

FIEDMC COO Aamer Saleemi said they were not only focusing on quantity of work but also giving importance to quality of work that was why local and foreign industrialists were giving preference to set up their industries in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

