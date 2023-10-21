Open Menu

New Airport Police Arrest Two Robbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

New Airport Police arrest two robbers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The New Airport Police arrested two robbers and recovered looted booty including cash, cell phones, and motorcycles from their possession on Saturday.

The two robbers, identified as Shah Faisal from Kohat and Shahzad Ali from Muzaffargarh, were involved in highway robberies, snatching, and dacoity incidents in Fatehjang and New Airport police station limits.

The police recovered looted booty worth Rs 0.4 million and weapons utilized in various crimes from the arrested robbers, who were living in a rented house in the area.

The arrest of the two robbers is a major breakthrough for the New Airport Police, and it is hoped that it will deter other criminals from engaging in similar activities.

