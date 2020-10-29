New alliance formally announced to win FPCCI elections

United Business Group, headed by prominent business leader S.M.Muneer as its Patron-in-Chief, and newly formed National Businessmen Group led by Mian Zahid Hussain on Thursday formally announced their alliance to contest annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):United Business Group, headed by prominent business leader S.M.Muneer as its Patron-in-Chief, and newly formed National Businessmen Group led by Mian Zahid Hussain on Thursday formally announced their alliance to contest annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

FPCCI elections are scheduled on December 30,2020. This alliance would contest against Businessmen Panel. NBG was formed after its leaders differences with the FPCCI's ruling BP group leadership mainly on nomination of the candidates for the coming elections.

During a press conference at Karachi Press Club, both the top leaders said the alliance was un-conditional and was aimed at making FPCCI, the apex trade body of the country, purely professional forum with strong voice and active participation in the formulation of economic policies by the government.

They said that both the allied groups�with senior business leaders on board- had devised a joint economic charter for pursuance on FPCCI platform after their coming into power for next year. The would-be elected body would focus on high industrial growth through setting up new industrial units and expansion of the existing ones, giving boost to exports and proving better services to the trade and industrial communities of the country. Besides, FPCCI would be endeavoring for reducing un-employment by creating new jobs and lowering inflation with increased domestic production mainly of the essential items.

They announced that former vice president FPCCI , S.Khalid Tawab would be joint presidential candidate and similarly other senior business leader Rauf Mukhtar for the post of senior vice president. The names of other candidates would be finalized later on.

Other prominent leaders representing UBG were presidential candidate S.Khalid Tawab, former president FPCCI, Zubair F.Tufail, former vice presidents Hanif Gohar and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former vice president Tariq Haleem. From NBG were former vice president FPCCI Sqib Nisar Magoon and Allauddin Mari.

UBG's Patron-in-Chief , S.M.Muneer appreciated Mian Zahid and Allauddin Mari's positive gesture by joining hands with his group in the great interest of the business community, and for strengthening of economy and development of the country.

He pledged that UBG would come up to the expectation of the business community and the general public by reshaping their teams and conceiving working better plans, and by effective pursuance of their goals.

On this occasion, the FPCCI leadership appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to cope with the economic and social effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the country by bringing the best possible schemes and packages.

They also acknowledged the financing schemes introduced by State Bank of Pakistan to help out the industries and business facing serious finance problems, which helped them retain their employees otherwise to be fired out.

On behalf of FPCCI , which is biggest trade forum of the country, they assured full cooperation and support to the government which was struggling for economic growth and increasing exports.

The nominated presidential candidate S.Khalid Tawab also praised the government's economic policies and decisions for the revival and strengthening of the economy, which had resulted in improved economic indicators including drastic reduction in trade deficit, increasing foreign exchange and remittances. However, he was of the view that more steps were needed to ensure availability of utilities and for reducing the tariffs to make the private sector cost competitive in the regional and international markets.

He proposed that like in case of the construction and housing industry, the government should come up with support packages for other major industries to make those more viable for providing jobs to the un-employed.

Allaudin Mari said that after victory in the coming elections , the alliance would bring big change in FPCCI and would make it a real professional trade body with strong and independent voice.