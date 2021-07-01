New ambulances worth Rs 1.5 bln provided to Rescue 1122

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, new ambulances have been provided to Rescue 1122 with an amount of Rs.1.5 billion besides introducing important institutional reforms to provide world-class services to the people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said Rescue 1122 has been revamped and emergency service is being started in 86 tehsils this year. Similarly, a motorbike ambulance service has been planned in 27 districts while an air rescue service will also be started for remote, difficult areas, he added.

Regrettably, important matters remained pending due to avoiding the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council for ten years in the previous tenure and new ambulances were not provided after 2015, the CM maintained.

He said the PTI government has devised a service structure for rescuers through the Punjab Emergency Service (Amendment) Act, 2021 as the rescuers were deprived of the benefits of service structure for the last 15 years. The government has given the status of a department to emergency services for timely decision making, he added.

The community emergency response teams will also be constituted at the level of union councils to timely arrange emergency services, concluded the CM.