New anti-doping testing method makes official debut at Beijing Winter Olympics

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:China joined the development of an innovative testing method to detect banned substances in dried blood as it will make its formal appearance at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, said Chinese anti-doping head.

The dried blood spot (DBS) testing, used at last year's Tokyo Olympics for trials, only takes a few drops of blood from the athlete's fingertip to dry on a blotting paper, which will allow the scientists to analyze certain substances.

China Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) director Chen Zhiyu said the new method was born from a joint international effort and has great potential to aid the fight against doping.

"The DBS was jointly developed by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the International Testing Agency and CHINADA as well as USADA, among others," said Chen.