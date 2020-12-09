New App of e-commerce launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A new e-commerce model " Asaan Dukan : Double Flight" introduced by Techstirr (Pvt) Limited company was launched here with target of supporting and converting one million businesses into digital enterprises in the country; of which 3,00,000 business will be in Sindh.

At the launching ceremony of the digital business App, on Wednesday, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Governments, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest.

The company's CEO, A.R.Chinoy briefed the minister that Asaan Dukan was an organized Dash board which provided a facility to a businessperson to use one platform for the entire business operations.

At present, he said, online business share in the world economy was 20 percent. And, in future only digital businesses would survive. In the world, e-commerce was on fast increase--- in 2017 it figured Dollars 2.382 trillion, in 2020 it is expected to $ 4.206 trillion and for 2023, it is projected to $ 6.542 trillion, he said.

Of total online business in the country, Karachi's share was 24 percent. Over 12 million people in Karachi had access to internet. Gulshan-e-Iqbal and its surrounding areas had led in e-commerce.

In Pakistan, the potential of e-commerce was projected at Rs 99.3 billion and this mode of business was fast increasing year-on-year. For the year 2020, e-commerce target is Rs one billion. Over last three months, it had witnessed 11.8 percent increase. Forty percent of the online sales were cosmetics, and daily consumption and household items, he said.

By using Asaan Dukan digital facility, he claimed , there could be significant increase in business income as it would save a businessman from many expenses.

Through this initiative of Asaan Dukan, the company would also provide market collateral for starting a business. It would be the first complete one-stop solution to entrepreneurs, Chinoy said.

The Minister appreciated the spread of e-commerce and the initiative by Techstirr. This would create many jobs and would be great service to the nation mainly in this difficult situation emerged after COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are moving to easy businesses amid COVID-19," he said.

He urged the media to promote this new idea of easy on-line business. On behalf of Sindh Government, he assured full support and facilitation to new businesses mainly by the youth. He said Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was very much concerned about un-employment mainly among the youth and always emphasized on the provincial PPP government to make the best use of its resources for creating jobs.

He acknowledged private sector's leading role in the economy and said it was also major service provider.

The Minister was briefed by the Company's Chief Executive Officer Asaan Dukan project aimed at providing everybody access to technology. It would also help promote and make profitable the existing small traders and new enterprises.

The Asaan Dukan digital business App would help businesses to increase their market share and expansion to international level. It would facilitate transformation of traditional businesses into digital ones.

There were 10,000 I.T graduates un-employed in the country, who need employment opportunities. The company would offer free service to start-ups, he said.