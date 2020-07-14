UrduPoint.com
New Assembly To Decide South Punjab Location, Announces Provincial Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:48 PM

New assembly to decide South Punjab location, announces provincial minister

Provincial minister for energy, Dr Akhtar Malik has announced that a new assembly would finally decide the location of South Punjab Secretariat while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would materialize the pledge of province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for energy, Dr Akhtar Malik has announced that a new assembly would finally decide the location of South Punjab Secretariat while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would materialize the pledge of province.

Speaking at a joint news conference with MPAs, Nadeem Qureshi, Mahinder Pall Singh, Waseem Badozi, Mian Tariq Abdullah and others at Multan Press Club here on Tuesday, Dr Akhtar Milk stated that South Punjab secretariat would ultimately be established in Multan.

He hoped that masses would reject those who would oppose new province adding that Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman statement on location of secretariat was incorrect.

Dismissing allegations leveled by PTI MNA Ahmed Hassan Daher against Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, the provincial minister termed them baseless.

Dr Malik informed Shah Mahmood Qureshi was never blamed for corruption.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information, Nadeem Qureshi stated that they would fight case of Multan adding that TI was the first political party which had made creation of South Punjab as separate province in its manifesto.

About Foreign Minister, he said that Mr Qureshi had struggled the most for South Punjab.

Conspiracy was being hatched against him, parliamentary secretary claimed.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the MNA was speaking the language of opposition.

MPA Wasim Khan Badozi stated that how much money, Mr Daher had received for speaking against Shah Mahmood Qureshi .

Khalid Javid Warriach and PTI local office bearers were also present on the occasion.

