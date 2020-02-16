New, astonished disclosures revealed in mega container scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) New and astonished disclosures have been revealed in mega container scandal. Director General Customs Intelligence has revealed in its latest report that 115 more containers vale goods worth billion of rupees have allegedly cleared without any duty clearance.

These containers were cleared in 2019.Earlier DG had disclosed that 335 containers were cleared in three months and report has also submitted to the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in this regard.

Sources stated that Chairman FBR has taken action on report and dismissed ex-member customs operation Jawad Agha and five collectors from the posts.He directed Chief Collector Dr. Asif Jaha to conduct further inquiry of this matter.

However, Dr. Asif Jaha told in inquiry report that 238 containers had paid Rs 140 million and no negligence was reported in this regard.

Director General Intelligence has also told FBR Chairman that his information is hundred percent right and formulated report after review all record.It was worth mentioned here that Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has recently directed senior customs officials to record their statements in the container scandal.Customs officials have been directed to appear before an FIA assistant director in Lahore on February 17, along with an inquiry report and forensic audit report against Faisalabad ex-collector customs Shaukat Ali.The internal audit wing of FBR had prepared an audit report which revealed that around 1,100 containers had been cleared without duties in the past 10 years.

Subsequently, FBR and federal tax ombudsman initiated an inquiry and asked FIA to probe the matter.