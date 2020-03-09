UrduPoint.com
New Automated Case Management System Discussed

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Law Wing Monday delivered a presentation on new automated case management system here its headquarters

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Law Wing Monday delivered a presentation on new automated case management system here its headquarters.

Under this system, designated IDs would be created in the next few days for different wings and departments.

Efforts are being made to bring about automation in the law wing for better case management system and transparent disposal and timely submission of replies.

To introduce technology based initiative, authority is also strengthening the law wing by providing more incentives.

With addition of some new lawyers and information technology based system, it is expected that transparency will be introduced in the law wing of CDA.

