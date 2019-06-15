New Balakot City pending projects' backlog to be cleared in two years: Chairman NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said the backlog of all the pending projects under New Balakot City scheme would be cleared within two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Friday said the backlog of all the pending projects under New Balakot City scheme would be cleared within two years.

The chairman made these remarks during his visit to identify impediments in reconstruction of New Balakot City Project, a press release said.

The visit also aimed at implementing the Apex Court's orders in letter and spirit while keeping stringent financial transparency, he said adding "It also intended to revisit the Balakot project and ensure viable options including public private partnership for reconstruction of projects in New Balakot City." He also informed the media that work at New Balakot City Project would recommence within next few months.

The NDMA Chairman along with Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (ERRA) officials and media team visited the New Balakot project site.

The initiative was taken to identify impediments in the project and speed up the process of reconstruction of Balakot to alleviate the sufferings of 2005 earthquake affectees of Balakot.

The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and PERRA gave a detailed briefing to Chairman on Balakot in light of the Apex Court's orders.

However, the New Balakot City project had faced prolonged delay due to non availability of encumbrance free land and financial paucity.

The apex court Chief Justice had taken suo motto against the delay in reconstruction and ordered the formation of an Epic Committee comprising of the Ministry of Finance and Planning Division, officials of ERRA and KP government under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary KP.

The Committee and petitioners formally agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) duly approved by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court according to which the project revised cost was set at Rs16 billion and ERRA was tasked to make the PC-I and get it approved from ECNIC, while Planning Commission would make Rs 1 billion grant available to ERRA for year2018-19, it added.

It also stated that for subsequent fiscal years Planning Division and Ministry of Finance would ensure smooth flow of funding for reconstruction of New Balakot City Project, however, promised Rs 1 billion could not be released during the current financial year.