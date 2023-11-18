New BHU approved in Bhera tehsil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Divisional Development Working Party has approved the establishment of a new Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the village Chhant of tehsil Bhera in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Saturday.

The meeting was told that a total estimate for the construction of BHU was Rs 91.7 million out of which Rs. 73.3 million would be spent on the construction of the building and the residences of employees whereas Rs.18.0 million on the purchase of furniture and other medical equipment including beds. "The BHU covering a total area of three acres will also include the construction of three government residences. The staff of the BHU will comprise 11 employees including MO, school Health and Nutrition Supervisor, Computer Operator, Medical Assistant, sanitary inspector, lady health visitor, paramedic, midwife, Naib Qasid, watchman and sweeper," it was further briefed.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed starting the construction work immediately and complete it within the stipulated period. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction work. Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Shoaib Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, XEN Buildings Zeeshan Ali, XEN Public Health Engineering Muhammad Ali, Deputy Director Development Mehtab Yasin and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran also participated in the meeting.