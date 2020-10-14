New block at Pashto Academy UoP to promote local language: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday inaugurated the new block at Pashto Academy of University of Peshawar.

The CM's aide also attended the book launching ceremony as chief guest wherein the Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Muhammad Abid Khan's book titled 'The Computational Morphology and Science of Pashto Language was launched.

Kamran Bangash while addressing the book launching ceremony said the Higher education Department KP has released a fund of Rs 40 million to further improve the performance of Pashto Academy and enhance its capacity.

The extension block of Pashto Academy, he said was constructed with a cost of Rs 21.6m while Rs 1.84m were provided for academic activities.

Talking about credibility of the new block, he said the project will further improve the performance of the academy besides providing help in promotion of local languages. The KP government was working on modernization of universities so that our institutions could help the government in future planning affairs.

Lauding the Pashto Academy role, the CM's aide said it was endeavoring for promotion and making research in local language and we were devising a strategy while keeping in view its historical importance.

He urged upon the teachers to play their crucial role in imparting best possible knowledge to the students. He appreciated the education-friendly role of the vice chancellor of UoP and said he also acknowledged the role of the provincial government for promotion of Pashto language and released a fund of Rs 40m for improving performance of Pashto Academy.

VC UoP, Dr Abid Khan said his book was the product of his thirty years educational experience that can be utilized by the students of Higher Education through in-depth study.

Addressing the book launching ceremony Director Pashto Academy, Professor Dr Nasrullah Jan said the extension project of Pashto Academy reflects the seriousness of KP government for promotion and welfare of Pashto language and its students.

The said project not only provided a new block for the academy but also provided funds for other educational activities. He said the Pashto Academy owns a name in serving the language and provision of needed information about Pashto. He said the book of Dr Abid will prove much helpful for the students of Pashto language who wanted to carry out research in the language.