New block of Bannu Medical College to be completed in due time: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division inspected Bannu Township Building under Medical College along with the Deputy Commissioner after the ban on construction works was lifted in view of the Corona virus.

Reviewing the fields, Commissioner Bannu Division Adil Siddique and Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Ahmed Niazi instructed the C&W department to complete the block under the Bannu Medical College in due time period so that regular medical classes could be started in time. He directed the contractors to follow Corona's precautions and SOPs during the task given to them.

He said action would be taken against the negligence in construction work and urged them to complete the block in the due course of the time.