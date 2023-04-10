Close
New Blocks Groundbreaking Ceremony Held At WUM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

New blocks groundbreaking ceremony held at WUM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an academic block for Pharmacy, Computer Science, Digital Hub departments and Transport Office was held at Matital campus of Women University Multan (WUM) on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Quraishi along with Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, Registrar Dr. Qammar Rubab, Dr. Saadia Irshad and teaching heads attended the ceremony.

Project Director Asad Ali Butta briefed the VC and heads about the feasibility, completion deadline, design, and utilization of the project. He apprised that the new block would be built under the PC-1 project titled "Strengthening of Women University Multan".

He informed said that 96,486 feet of space has been allocated for the pharmacy department, while the digital hub department is being established for which 45,367 square feet of space has been allotted for the building while 2,875 square feet of space has been allotted for the transport shed.

The estimated cost of the projects is about 990 million, he said.

Addressing the ceremony VC Dr. Uzma Qureshi said that today is a memorable day in the history of the university, and the time has come to fulfill the dreams we see for the development of this campus.

The foundation of the development of the university has been laid in this holy month of Ramadan so that the blessings of this month will always be showered on our university.

Later, dua was offered for the success of the project.

