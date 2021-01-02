New blocks to be built at Women University: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that new blocks will be constructed at Women University, Multan (WUM) to start new courses.

He also sought a summary from Vice Chancellor (VC) Women University, Multan, Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi for the construction of new blocks and said it would be sent to Punjab government.

He expressed these views during his visit to Women University, Mati Tal Road campus here on Saturday.

He said that Punjab government wants transparency in construction of uplift projects and third party audit of all projects will be done.

He directed to portray the beauty of regional culture in construction of new block and maximum tree-plantation at the varsity.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task to Commissioner Multan for completion of mega uplift projects.

Javed Akhtar reviewed the ongoing uplift projects at the varsity and took briefing.

Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr. Uzma Quraishi briefed the Commissioner that six educational departments were functional at the varsity. She stated that construction of new blocks was dire need to shift 23 new departments.

On this occasion, Director Development Waqas Khan and other officials were present.