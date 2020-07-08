UrduPoint.com
New Blue Area Project To Boost Commercial Activities In Capital: Zulfikar Bukhari

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:33 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday indicated that the New Blue Area, being built near Fatima Jinnah Park (sector F-9), would boost commercial activities in the federal capital, besides attracting huge investment from the Pakistani expatriates

"What is the one thing that is most important for a property is a location and it is located in a beautiful and perfect area, which will certainly attract the local and overseas investors," he told a tele-conference, arranged by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the topic of 'Blue Area-New Vision'.

Zulfikar Bukhari said in his opinion, the New Blue Area project would end up like Dubai International Financial Center. The federal capital was all set to get a well-planned commercial building after the hiatus of several decades.

In the past, he said the haphazard and sporadic growth in the capital had marred its beauty, besides diminishing charm. Islamabad was once known for its environment and beauty, he added.

