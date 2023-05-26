New boat sinks in Sapat, no causalities reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A new boat has sunk near the Sapat area of Balochistan, a coastal area along Kund Malir after its planks below the engine room got damaged causing water spillage into the boat leading to its capsizing into the ocean.

According to the local authorities, the boat bearing the name Al-Wadood under the number 20700B owned by Haji Brother Khan was carrying six passengers including the crew that sank around 1900 hours on Thursday evening and was rescued by another boat passing by near the spot.

The official informed that it was a new boat but its planks got damaged which forced the boat to sink quickly.

"This boat has a good catch and is about to return to Karachi. A boat nearby rescued all the crew and there were no casualties," he said.