UrduPoint.com

New Boat Sinks In Sapat, No Causalities Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

New boat sinks in Sapat, no causalities reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A new boat has sunk near the Sapat area of Balochistan, a coastal area along Kund Malir after its planks below the engine room got damaged causing water spillage into the boat leading to its capsizing into the ocean.

According to the local authorities, the boat bearing the name Al-Wadood under the number 20700B owned by Haji Brother Khan was carrying six passengers including the crew that sank around 1900 hours on Thursday evening and was rescued by another boat passing by near the spot.

The official informed that it was a new boat but its planks got damaged which forced the boat to sink quickly.

"This boat has a good catch and is about to return to Karachi. A boat nearby rescued all the crew and there were no casualties," he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Water Malir All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

23 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

43 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

53 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

54 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.