New BoD Of Lahore Parking Company Formed

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Under the directives of the Punjab chief minister, a new board for a the parking company

has been formed to initiate effective measures.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Rafia Haider issued a notification for

the establishment of the Lahore Parking Company's new board, comprising seven members.

The board of directors has been nominated for a three-year term, including the deputy commissioner

Lahore and secretary District Regional Transport Authority Lahore.

The newly-appointed board will include the chief executive officer of Lahore Parking Company,

chief traffic officer, and chief officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.

The additional

secretary LG&CD and additional secretary Finance Department will also serve

as members.The first meeting of the BoD will recommend a chairman.

Administrator MCL Rafia Haider said the selected directors would present a comprehensive

plan to enhance functionality of the Lahore Parking Company.

The directors would focus on implementing plans for parking sites and enhancing

revenue in the upcoming meetings, Rafia Haider concluded.

