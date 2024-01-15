New BoD Of Lahore Parking Company Formed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Under the directives of the Punjab chief minister, a new board for a the parking company
has been formed to initiate effective measures.
Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Rafia Haider issued a notification for
the establishment of the Lahore Parking Company's new board, comprising seven members.
The board of directors has been nominated for a three-year term, including the deputy commissioner
Lahore and secretary District Regional Transport Authority Lahore.
The newly-appointed board will include the chief executive officer of Lahore Parking Company,
chief traffic officer, and chief officer of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore.
The additional
secretary LG&CD and additional secretary Finance Department will also serve
as members.The first meeting of the BoD will recommend a chairman.
Administrator MCL Rafia Haider said the selected directors would present a comprehensive
plan to enhance functionality of the Lahore Parking Company.
The directors would focus on implementing plans for parking sites and enhancing
revenue in the upcoming meetings, Rafia Haider concluded.
