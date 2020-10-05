UrduPoint.com
New Body Of All Pakistan Oil Mills Association Elected Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:42 PM

New body of All Pakistan Oil Mills Association elected unopposed

The new body of All Pakistan Oil Mills Association (APOMA) was elected unopposed for the year 2020-21 here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The new body of All Pakistan Oil Mills Association (APOMA) was elected unopposed for the year 2020-21 here on Monday.

According to the details, Chaudhry Arshad has been elected unopposed as the chairman, Islamuddin Lodhi as senior vice chairman, Sheikh Waqas Liaquat as vice chairman and Mian Qaisar Shabbir as chairman executive body.

The members of executive body included Hamesh Kumar, Junaid Lodhi, Shakeel Ahmad Sindhu, Khawaja Muhammad Faazil, Khawaja Irfan and Bashir Ahmad.

New chairman Chaudhry Arshad and chairman executive body Qaisar Shabbir said that their efforts would mainly focused on steering the industry out of troubled waters.

They pledged to keep all on board in their efforts to get relief for the industry to help it come out of the financial woes.

