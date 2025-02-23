New Body Of PFUJ Elected
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The new body of Pakistan Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for next two years elected after the announcement of election result at National Press Club on Sunday.
The Chairman election committee,Iqbal Jafari announced the Names of elected body included President Afzal Butt, Vice Presidents Habib ur Rehman, Khalid Esa Kokhar, Muhammad Esa and Nasir Hussain while Arshad Ansari was elected as Secretary General followed by Jamshad Rizwani, Javed Asghar, Muhammad Shahid ch and Noor Elahi Bugti as assistant secretary.
Finance Secretary post was secured by Saeed Jahan (Lala Asad Pathan)
The twenty four elected members of Federal Executive Council (FEC) included mainly Abdul Rehman( Lala Rehman), Ali Raza Alvi, Ejaz Maqbool and others.
The new body showed the determination to work for the welfare of the Journalists.
