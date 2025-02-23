Open Menu

New Body Of PFUJ Elected

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

New body of PFUJ elected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The new body of Pakistan Union of Journalists (PFUJ) for next two years elected after the announcement of election result at National Press Club on Sunday.

The Chairman election committee,Iqbal Jafari announced the Names of elected body included President Afzal Butt, Vice Presidents Habib ur Rehman, Khalid Esa Kokhar, Muhammad Esa and Nasir Hussain while Arshad Ansari was elected as Secretary General followed by Jamshad Rizwani, Javed Asghar, Muhammad Shahid ch and Noor Elahi Bugti as assistant secretary.

Finance Secretary post was secured by Saeed Jahan (Lala Asad Pathan)

The twenty four elected members of Federal Executive Council (FEC) included mainly Abdul Rehman( Lala Rehman), Ali Raza Alvi, Ejaz Maqbool and others.

The new body showed the determination to work for the welfare of the Journalists.

Recent Stories

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

25 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

55 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

55 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

1 hour ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Internatio ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recove ..

UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery

2 hours ago
 RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street ..

RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

3 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan