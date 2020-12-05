UrduPoint.com
New Body Of Pharmacy Council Of Pakistan Takes Oath

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:26 PM

Dr Atta Ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services here on Saturday took oath from the new body of Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) elected for one year

In his address to the new members of the PCP, Dr Atta assured his full support on behalf of the ministry.

He said educational institutions imparting pharmacy education should meet the international standards to facilitate trained manpower to get better jobs abroad.

Dr Jamshaid Ali Khan from Peshawar, who took oath as Vice President thanked the members for showing their trust on him and promised to work for the uplifting of pharmacy.

All the members congratulated Vice President and assured their full support and cooperation to him.

Earlier, chairing a meeting of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP), Dr Malik Safi, Director General Health and President Pharmacy Council of Pakistan urged that profession of pharmacy should be uplifted bring it at par with international standards.

Chairing the 45th meeting of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, he stressed that all the educational institutions have to upgrade their facilities and check deficiencies.

The meeting was attended by the members included Prof.

Dr. Jamshaid Ali Khan, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, Dr. Mah Jabeen, Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Dr. Ghulam Razzaque, Ubaid Khan, Ali Ahmad Agha, Tanwir Ahmad Siddique, Malik Irshad Hussain and Muhammad lbrahim.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Baseer Achakzai, Director Regulations Ministry of National Health Services and Dr Ashraf Nasar, Deputy Director Regulations Ministry of National Health Services. A.Q Javed lqbal ex-Vice President of the Council was also present during the meeting.

Need for amendment in Pharmacy Act, 1967 to meet the current challenges in the profession was also deliberated. All the members were notified by Federal Cabinet of Pakistan last month.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Pharmacist Association Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Ghulam Farid Khan congratulated all the member who acquired the membership on the merit specially the newly elected Vice President of the pharmacy Council Dr Jamshaid Bangash.

He expressed hope that all members would play their role to uplift the pharmacy profession and eradicate the ghost institutes of pharmacy technicians throughout the country.

