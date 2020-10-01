New body of woman chamber Multan takes over of office

Newly elected body of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Multan took over the charge of their office for the year 2020-21 at a ceremony after taking oath here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Newly elected body of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Multan took over the charge of their office for the year 2020-21 at a ceremony after taking oath here on Thursday.

All the candidates were elected unopposed few days back. Newly elected president Navera Fahad said that WCCI Multan activities had remained limited due to coronavirus epidemic but added that they would soon be returning to normal routine.

She said that the Blue Fair which WCCI could not organize last year would be held soon to enable craftswomen display and market their hand made products and novelty items.

She said that all out efforts would be made for encouragement of skilled women and their training to enable them improve quality of products and market them globally.

Senior vice president Farah Saqib, and vice president Nadia Waseem also took oath of their respective offices.

WCCI Multan's financial report for the year 2019-20 was also presented in the ceremony.

Fateha was offered for the brother-in-law of a WCCI member Farah Khaitran.

Executive body members Ambreen Abbas, Farah Faisal, Humaira Batool, Masooma Sabtain, Philza Mumtaz, Aqsa Khakwani, Sabahat Naseem, Shazia Irshad, Khalida Javed, Rubina Rauf, Naseem Shoukat and other members were present.