UrduPoint.com

New BoR Portal Being Introduced For Verification Of Property Ownership At Home

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 06:39 PM

New BoR portal being introduced for verification of property ownership at home

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that new portal system is being introduced for verification, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at their homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that new portal system is being introduced for verification, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at their homes.

He said ownership and individual sale deeds could also be downloaded and printed through their mobile phones.

Chairing a meeting on the Pulse Project, digital gardawari and the newly created portal system, he said that the new portal system by the Board of Revenue would save citizens from fraud. It would be helpful in saving the property, and the record of citizens, who mortgage their property, would also be available on the portal, and all the record of purchase and sale of property would be available on the portal, he added.

He said that the rent deed would also be registered on the portal, and the previous data of the rented property could also be seen on the portal, showing that which building or house had been rented to which tenant.

He said that notices would be issued to the districts failing to complete digital gardawri. He also issued instructions to respective departments of 16 districts that had done less than 90 per cent digital gardawari.

He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres was an important project of the government, which had been benefiting citizens at their doorsteps daily. He said that chowkidars (guards) and other staff would be recruited for the rural revenue centres. The government was working to develop the Board of Revenue on modern lines, he added.

Director General Land Record Authority Ikramul Haque and others attended the meeting and briefed Senior Member Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding new projects.

Related Topics

Mobile Rent Sale All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes After Three Hours - Whi ..

Biden-Xi Meeting Concludes After Three Hours - White House

2 minutes ago
 Child bureau appeal citizens to play role in reuni ..

Child bureau appeal citizens to play role in reuniting 18 children with families ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Explains to Xi That US will Continue Competi ..

Biden Explains to Xi That US will Continue Competing Vigorously With China - Whi ..

3 minutes ago
 "No discussion between PM Shehbaz, Nawaz sharif on ..

"No discussion between PM Shehbaz, Nawaz sharif on appointment of next army chie ..

32 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together am ..

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together amid divorce rumors

46 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.