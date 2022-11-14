New BoR portal being introduced for verification of property ownership at home

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that new portal system is being introduced for verification, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at their homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that new portal system is being introduced for verification, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at their homes.

He said ownership and individual sale deeds could also be downloaded and printed through their mobile phones.

Chairing a meeting on the Pulse Project, digital gardawari and the newly created portal system, he said that the new portal system by the Board of Revenue would save citizens from fraud. It would be helpful in saving the property, and the record of citizens, who mortgage their property, would also be available on the portal, and all the record of purchase and sale of property would be available on the portal, he added.

He said that the rent deed would also be registered on the portal, and the previous data of the rented property could also be seen on the portal, showing that which building or house had been rented to which tenant.

He said that notices would be issued to the districts failing to complete digital gardawri. He also issued instructions to respective departments of 16 districts that had done less than 90 per cent digital gardawari.

He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres was an important project of the government, which had been benefiting citizens at their doorsteps daily. He said that chowkidars (guards) and other staff would be recruited for the rural revenue centres. The government was working to develop the Board of Revenue on modern lines, he added.

Director General Land Record Authority Ikramul Haque and others attended the meeting and briefed Senior Member Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding new projects.