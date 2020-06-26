UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Born Babies With COVID-19 Tend To Have Mild Disease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

New born babies with COVID-19 tend to have mild disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Infants under 90 days of age who tested positive for COVID-19 tend to be well, with little or no respiratory involvement, finds a new study.

Fever was often found to be the Primary or only symptom. Findings were published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

"While there is limited data on infants with COVID-19 from the United States, our findings suggest that these babies mostly have mild illness and may not be at higher risk of severe disease as initially reported from China." said lead author Leena B. Mithal, MD, MSCI, pediatric infectious diseases expert from Lurie Children's and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg school of Medicine.

"Most of the infants in our study had fever, which suggests that for young infants being evaluated because of fever, COVID-19 may be an important cause, particularly in a region with widespread community activity," Medical news reported .

However, evaluation for bacterial infection in young infants with fever remains important." The study included 18 infants, none with a significant medical history.

Of the 50 percent of these infants who were admitted to the hospital's general inpatient service, none required oxygen, respiratory support, or intensive care. Indications for admission were mainly clinical observation, monitoring of feeding tolerance, and ruling-out bacterial infection with empiric intravenous antibiotics in infants younger than 60 days. Of the infants admitted to the hospital, six out of nine had gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms (poor feeding, vomiting and diarrhea). Upper respiratory tract symptoms of cough and congestion preceded onset of GI symptoms. Young infants also had notably high viral loads in their nasal specimens despite mild clinical illness.

"It is unclear whether young infants with fever and a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 require hospital admission," said Dr. Mithal.

"The decision to admit to the hospital is based on age, need for preemptive treatment of bacterial infection, clinical assessment, feeding tolerance, and adequacy of follow-up." There may be opportunities to utilize rapid SARS-CoV-2 testing to determine disposition of clinically well infants with fever."

Related Topics

Poor China Young Lead United States May From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 26 June ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

2 minutes ago

SCC launches campaign to laud efforts of healthcar ..

46 minutes ago

WSSP to spend Rs20.6mln on replacement of tube-wel ..

40 minutes ago

Efforts underway to overcome locust threat: Fakhar ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.