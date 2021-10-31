New born baby kidnapped from HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A new born baby was abducted from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) by an unidentified kidnapper here on Sunday. A Kalar Syedan resident Shahid's wife gave birth to a baby girl at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).Soon after the incident, SDPO New Town Banesh Fatima and SHO New Town reached the spot.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of abduction of the infant from Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to police spokesman, the incident is being investigated while evidence is being gathered through forensic and technical teams.

Accused will be brought to justice and safe recovery of the child will be ensured, spokesman added.

Medical Superintendent, HFH has suspended three staff nurses of the hospital for negligence on their part.