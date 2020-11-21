UrduPoint.com
New Born Baby Recovered From Trash

Sat 21st November 2020 | 01:30 PM

New born baby recovered from trash

A new born baby recovered from a trash at basti Charhovaywala located in the suburb of Rohealianwali in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A new born baby recovered from a trash at basti Charhovaywala located in the suburb of Rohealianwali in Muzaffargarh.

According to police spokesman, local people after noticing a baby at trash informed to Police Helpline 15.

Rohealianwali police rushed to the site and took the baby in to the custody.

Local citizens demanded of police to trace baby's heir and take action against them as per law. However, the police shifted the kid to hospital for proper care.

Further investigation regarding the matter was underway.

