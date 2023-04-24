New-born four Lion cubs shown at Bahawalpur Zoo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :On the occasion of Eid days, the management of Bahawalpur Zoo showed four newborn cubs of Bengal tiger, before people visited the zoo.

The official sources at the Bahawalpur Zoo said that Bengal tigers had given birth to four cubs a few weeks ago.

"Bahawalpur Zoo has a number of Bengal tigers," they said, adding that the lioness namely Rani conceived and was pregnant a few months back. The lioness Rani gave birth to four cubs a few weeks back. After the birth of four new-born cubs, the number of Bengal tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo reached 11.

They said that a special team of veterinary doctors had supervised the health condition of the newborn cubs and it was decided that they would not be presented before people after a few weeks until they were in good health condition.