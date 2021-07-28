UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Born Twins Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:22 PM

New born twins recovered

Police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered newborn twins after a few hours of their abduction from General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered newborn twins after a few hours of their abduction from General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

A woman gave birth to twin girls in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where an unidentified woman impersonating herself as paramedic of the hospital took them in the pretext of getting them checked in nursery ward. When the suspected woman did not return, the mother of the newborn girls raised alarm and reported the matter to the hospital administration.

The hospital admin immediately called the area police which after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines. The police with the help of CCTV cameras and forensic evidences traced out the hideouts of accused in Bismillah Town.

However, the police recovered the newborn babies safe and sound after a successful raid.

The police have also arrested the suspected women and four others.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Women From

Recent Stories

USA women take first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

13 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

19 seconds ago

WSSP cleaned 155 km drains in Peshawar before mons ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign to target over 200,000 childr ..

2 minutes ago

IPEMC decide to reopen education institutions as p ..

2 minutes ago

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.