New born twins recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered newborn twins after a few hours of their abduction from General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered newborn twins after a few hours of their abduction from General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

A woman gave birth to twin girls in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where an unidentified woman impersonating herself as paramedic of the hospital took them in the pretext of getting them checked in nursery ward. When the suspected woman did not return, the mother of the newborn girls raised alarm and reported the matter to the hospital administration.

The hospital admin immediately called the area police which after lodging a complaint started investigation on scientific lines. The police with the help of CCTV cameras and forensic evidences traced out the hideouts of accused in Bismillah Town.

However, the police recovered the newborn babies safe and sound after a successful raid.

The police have also arrested the suspected women and four others.

Further investigation was underway.