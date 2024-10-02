New branch of Pakistan International School to be opened in Muscat

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will establish a new branch of Pakistan International School in Muscat to provide the quality of eduction to the children of expatriates in Oman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) will establish a new branch of Pakistan International School in Muscat to provide the quality of eduction to the children of expatriates in Oman.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday that Overseas Pakistanis are the big assets of the country and all possible facilities to be provided to them for the prosperity and development of the state.

The role of expatriates in the national economy like a backbone of the country, due to the conducive policies of the incumbent regime the ratio of remittances increasing day by day and the pressure of inflation in the country would be mitigate with the passage of time.

He said that that during the recent visit of Federal Minister to Oman both countries agreed to facilitate the Pakistani workers in Oman and in this regard Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed.

He underlined that due to the hard work Pakistani work force are very popular across the Globe and earning huge amount on monthly basis.

He said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis was upgrading the technical training centers in Pakistan on modern lines which would train the workforce according to the certification requirement of each country or region.

He that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis was going to start a compulsory pre-departure orientation program for all the workers going abroad which would educate them about the labor laws of the host country, workers’ rights and duties, cultural sensitivities of the host country and reprieve mechanism in case of any eventuality during ones stay abroad.