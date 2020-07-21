New building for engineering education at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Construction of a new building for the Engineering Faculty of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has been completed and classes at this new building will be started from the next semester.

This was stated by MAJU Karachi President Prof. Dr.

Zubair Shaikh while addressing to the non teaching staff of the University here at University auditorium, said a press release on Tuesday.

On completion of the construction work of new building of Engineering Faculty, some more new degree programmes would be started from next year with the approval of Higher education Commission (HEC).