New building of Dar ul Aman by June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The new building of Dar ul Aman Multan would be completed by end of June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) -:The new building of Dar ul Aman Multan would be completed by end of June 2020.

According to official sources,existing building of Darul Aman, constructed in 1970 has accommodation facility for 50 women only.

Incharge Komal Ejaz informed that the new building,being constructed at Mattital would provide accommodation to 100 women.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal during his recent visit here reviewed pace of construction work and directed concerned officials to ensure completion of Dar ul Aman building by end of June next year,it was learnt.