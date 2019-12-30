UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Building Of Dar Ul Aman By June 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:59 PM

New building of Dar ul Aman by June 2020

The new building of Dar ul Aman Multan would be completed by end of June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) -:The new building of Dar ul Aman Multan would be completed by end of June 2020.

According to official sources,existing building of Darul Aman, constructed in 1970 has accommodation facility for 50 women only.

Incharge Komal Ejaz informed that the new building,being constructed at Mattital would provide accommodation to 100 women.

Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal during his recent visit here reviewed pace of construction work and directed concerned officials to ensure completion of Dar ul Aman building by end of June next year,it was learnt.

Related Topics

Multan Visit June Women 2020 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DFO stresses to utilize all available sources to s ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan puts into operation chemical plant buil ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

2 minutes ago

Rs 44.4 mln funds for district schools in Ranjanpu ..

7 minutes ago

New year night: Anti-one wheeling squad to be acti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.