New Building Of PBM Head Office Call Center Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Marri has inaugurated the new building of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Head Office Call Center during her visit to the department.

The federal minister visited the PBM head office where she was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the department.

The minister was briefed by the officials of PBM about all such schemes being implemented to help the poor people across the country.

These public welfare projects include provision of free medical treatment to poor people, scholarships for deserving students, accommodation and education facilities for orphans, steps for relief and rehabilitation of poor and disabled people, initiatives for making women self-reliant and empowered, ending child labor etc.

The federal minister termed the initiatives of PBM as very effective for alleviating poverty and emphasized on increasing their usefulness and scope to ensure the resolution of the problems of maximum needy people.

Shazia Marri formally inaugurated the new building of the PBM Head Office Call Center.

She praised the work of the differently-abled women call center employees.

The people across Pakistan can contact the call center of PBM to seek help while those already submitted requests for help can get quick information about their applications.

The call center can be contacted on 080066666.

